Shedonist w/ Josee Molavi + Kinda Evil

Shedonist

Shedonist is a Nashville based hard hitting grungey blues rock band with a 90’s alternative flair, punctuated by earworm hooks and powerhouse vocals.

Josee Molavi

Josee Molavi brings powerful soul-inspired vocals to center stage in her genre-bending, artful sound. Molavi is a vocalist, songwriter, self-taught multi-instrumentalist grown from blues rock roots in Severna Park, Maryland.

KINDA EVIL

For Fans Of: Hole, Black Sabbath, Queens of the Stone Age

KINDA EVIL brews 70s-hard rock and 90s-stoner metal with an inky dash of ‘riot grrrl’ punk for searing songcraft and spellbinding shows.