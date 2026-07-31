Shedonist w/ Josee Molavi + Kinda Evil
Friday, July 31, 2026

Shedonist w/ Josee Molavi + Kinda Evil

1508 North Capitol Street NW, Washington, DC, 20002

The Pocket

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About This Event

Shedonist

Shedonist is a Nashville based hard hitting grungey blues rock band with a 90’s alternative flair, punctuated by earworm hooks and powerhouse vocals.

Josee Molavi

Josee Molavi brings powerful soul-inspired vocals to center stage in her genre-bending, artful sound. Molavi is a vocalist, songwriter, self-taught multi-instrumentalist grown from blues rock roots in Severna Park, Maryland.

KINDA EVIL

For Fans Of: Hole, Black Sabbath, Queens of the Stone Age

KINDA EVIL brews 70s-hard rock and 90s-stoner metal with an inky dash of ‘riot grrrl’ punk for searing songcraft and spellbinding shows.

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Date

Friday, July 31, 2026 08:00 pm

Location

The Pocket
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