SHE:DC MINI MARKETS

Each Saturday, shop the SHE:DC art show, market vendors plus a min SHE:DC market featuring 10 additional women makers.

SHE:DC is an initiative to illuminate women entrepreneurs, powered by Shop Made in DC.In March, correlating with Women’s History Month, SHE:DC celebrates artists, makers and women supporting creative women in a variety of events including a curated art show featuring up to 200 DMV women artists, panel discussions and popups with emerging businesses and a final pitch competition for the SHE:DC Microgrant.