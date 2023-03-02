SHE:DC: Artist Talk

A conversation about creating in DC as a part of SHE:DC powered by Shop Made In DC.

Speakers include Abi Elena Kallushi, Ayana George, and Xenia Gray

Moderated by Nora Lieberman, Gallery Coordinator – Shop Made in DC

SHE:DC is an initiative to illuminate women entrepreneurs, powered by Shop Made in DC.In March, correlating with Women’s History Month, SHE:DC celebrates artists, makers and women supporting creative women in a variety of events including a curated art show featuring up to 200 DMV women artists, panel discussions and popups with emerging businesses and a final pitch competition for the SHE:DC Microgrant.