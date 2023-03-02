SHE:DC ART SHOW OPENING PARTY

Check out the opening night of the largest women-only art show in DMV Tickets are limited so act fast. Attendance cost is a donation and includes a welcome drink from Serenata.

Check out the show online beginning March 8-31, and in-person March 10-31.

Tickets and a portion of all sales are donations to the SHE:DC Microgrant Fund designed to help scale emerging women entrepreneurs. During the last event of the month, SHE:DC Micro-grant finalists will compete for a chance to win micro-grants for their business. This year we will award (2) $1000 grants and a special $2000 Enterprising Women of Color: Women Making HERstory Award sponsored by Washington Area Community Investment Fund (WACIF).

SHE:DC is an initiative to illuminate women entrepreneurs, powered by Shop Made in DC.In March, correlating with Women’s History Month, SHE:DC celebrates artists, makers and women supporting creative women in a variety of events including a curated art show featuring up to 200 DMV women artists, panel discussions and popups with emerging businesses and a final pitch competition for the SHE:DC Microgrant.