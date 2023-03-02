This private she-only shopping event is all about women supporting women. Enjoy SHEgronis from Republic Restorative, and bites from a woman food entrepreneur— all while receiving 15% all women makers and artists in the store. Be the first to shop 72 of the 200 SHE:DC artists. All profits from the night will go to the SHE:DC Microgrant Fund.

This event is a part of SHE:DC, an initiative to illuminate women makers, powered by Shop Made in DC. In March, correlating with Women’s History Month, SHE:DC celebrates DC’s artists and makers including a curated art show featuring up to 200 DMV women artists, panel discussions and popups with emerging businesses, and a final pitch competition for the SHE:DC Microgrant.