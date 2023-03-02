Saturday // Apr 22, 2023

Shakespeare’s Birthday Lecture: Dr. Ian Smith on "Making Blackness"

901 G St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Free, registration required

Join us for the Folger Institute’s annual Shakespeare’s Birthday Lecture, with celebrated scholar Dr. Ian Smith (Lafayette College).

Every year, in commemoration of William Shakespeare’s birthday, the Folger invites a scholar to speak about Shakespeare and early modern life.

For the 2023 lecture, “Making Blackness,” Dr. Smith will speak on his most recent book, Black Shakespeare: Reading and Misreading Race (Cambridge University Press).

Date and Time

Saturday // Apr 22, 2023, 05:30 pm
Doors open at 5:00 pm

Location

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library
