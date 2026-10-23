Shaka Club Singles Happy Hour: Late 30s/40s in Dupont Circle

Turn a Friday happy hour into a chance to meet someone new. Shaka Club brings its hosted group introductions to Swingers in Dupont Circle, with a format designed to get conversations started and keep the evening moving. Attendees can submit the names of people they would like to see again, with follow-up connections made only when the interest is mutual. This event is recommended by the organizer for people around ages 35–45.

When: Friday, November 13, 2026, 7–9 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Swingers Dupont Circle — crazy golf venue, 1330 19th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036.

Price: Standard ticket $23 plus $1.38 tax and $0.61 service fee ($24.99 as listed). A limited male early-bird tier is listed at $18 plus $1.08 tax and $0.48 fee ($19.56); female early-bird tier sold out.

The venue advertises discounted mini golf for the group after the happy hour; check the extra cost and availability with the organizer. Food, drinks and golf are not represented as included in the event ticket. Qualifying membership benefits may apply. Confirm current ticket tiers, eligibility, availability and exact details before attending.

Official event details and tickets