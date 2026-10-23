Shaka Club Halloween Singles Happy Hour: Late 20s/30s in Adams Morgan

Give the dating apps a night off and meet other singles through short, hosted group introductions. Shaka Club’s Halloween happy hour rotates attendees through small groups, creating an easier opening for conversation than working the room alone. Afterward, participants can name the people they would like to reconnect with; contact sharing happens only when interest is mutual. The organizer recommends this event for people around ages 27–35. Costumes are optional, with a prize advertised for the best look.

When: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 7–9 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Roofers Union — Level 1, Adams Morgan, 2446 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009.

Price: Standard ticket $23 plus $1.38 tax and $0.61 service fee ($24.99 as listed); early-bird tickets sold out. Qualifying membership benefits may apply.

The organizer advertises a complimentary drink for the first 20 arrivals, subject to availability. Other food and drink purchases are separate unless your ticket states otherwise. Reserve the appropriate ticket category and confirm current availability, eligibility, fees and exact details with Shaka Club.

Official event details and tickets