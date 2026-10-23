Shaka Club Halloween Singles Happy Hour: Late 20s/30s in Adams Morgan
Thursday, October 29, 2026

Shaka Club Halloween Singles Happy Hour: Late 20s/30s in Adams Morgan

2446 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

Roofers Union — Level 1, Adams Morgan

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Standard ticket $23 plus $1.38 tax and $0.61 service fee ($24.99 as listed); early-bird tickets sold out. Qualifying membership benefits may apply

About This Event

Give the dating apps a night off and meet other singles through short, hosted group introductions. Shaka Club’s Halloween happy hour rotates attendees through small groups, creating an easier opening for conversation than working the room alone. Afterward, participants can name the people they would like to reconnect with; contact sharing happens only when interest is mutual. The organizer recommends this event for people around ages 27–35. Costumes are optional, with a prize advertised for the best look.

When: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 7–9 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Roofers Union — Level 1, Adams Morgan, 2446 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009.
Price: Standard ticket $23 plus $1.38 tax and $0.61 service fee ($24.99 as listed); early-bird tickets sold out. Qualifying membership benefits may apply.

The organizer advertises a complimentary drink for the first 20 arrivals, subject to availability. Other food and drink purchases are separate unless your ticket states otherwise. Reserve the appropriate ticket category and confirm current availability, eligibility, fees and exact details with Shaka Club.

Official event details and tickets

Promotional photograph courtesy of The Shaka Club, from the official event page.

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Date

Thursday, October 29, 2026 07:00 pm

Location

Roofers Union — Level 1, Adams Morgan
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