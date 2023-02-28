Second Floor Sessions: Dumpling Making Class with Susan Qin

Celebrate Women’s History Month with our Second Floor Sessions: a special series of dining experiences hosted on the 2nd floor of Hank’s Oyster Bar, Old Town, Alexandria.

Happening every Sunday in March, these one-of-a-kind events feature Hank’s Oyster Bar’s Chef and Owner Jamie Leeds in partnership with some incredible women in food & beverage, full of great food, great drinks, and great conversation.

Sunday, March 19th Susan Qin, Chinese Street Market

Dive into the fun of Dim Sum! This hands-on session starts with a dumpling making class led by founder & culture curator Susan Qin of the popular Union Market Pop-Up, Chinese Street Market. Guests will make 2 different types of dumplings to take home, followed by a dim sum feast of traditional dumplings, buns, and sweets. A la carte beverages will be available for purchase during the event.

$5 per ticket will go towards Re:HER a national non-profit driven by women and non-binary restaurateurs on a mission to empower and advance women, women of color, indigenous women, LGBTQ+ identifying women, and nonbinary food and beverage entrepreneurs.

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm