Searching for Shakespeare Scavenger Hunt: Presented by Folger Shakespeare Library
About this event
A Searching for Shakespeare Scavenger Hunt, developed with Game Genius. Spanning
the District, the scavenger hunt sends participants to nine DC Public Library locations and
various Little Free Libraries searching for the 18 Shakespeare plays that were first
preserved with the printing of the First Folio.
The Folger Shakespeare Library is celebrating Shakespeare—and the 400th
anniversary of the printing of the First Folio—the entire month of April 2023, with Searching for
Shakespeare: Celebrating 400 Years of Shakespeare’s First Folio in partnership with DC Public
Library. Beginning April 1, 2023, Searching for Shakespeare includes an exhibition, a world
premiere play, a city-wide scavenger hunt, Shakespeare’s Birthday Lecture, family programs,
workshops, and more at Library locations in all eight wards of Washington, DC. All events and
programs are free and open to the public.