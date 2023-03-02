

A Searching for Shakespeare Scavenger Hunt, developed with Game Genius. Spanning

the District, the scavenger hunt sends participants to nine DC Public Library locations and

various Little Free Libraries searching for the 18 Shakespeare plays that were first

preserved with the printing of the First Folio.

The Folger Shakespeare Library is celebrating Shakespeare—and the 400th

anniversary of the printing of the First Folio—the entire month of April 2023, with Searching for

Shakespeare: Celebrating 400 Years of Shakespeare’s First Folio in partnership with DC Public

Library. Beginning April 1, 2023, Searching for Shakespeare includes an exhibition, a world

premiere play, a city-wide scavenger hunt, Shakespeare’s Birthday Lecture, family programs,

workshops, and more at Library locations in all eight wards of Washington, DC. All events and

programs are free and open to the public.