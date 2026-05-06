Screening of Ken Burns’ The American Revolution
Thursday, May 14, 2026

Screening of Ken Burns’ The American Revolution

140 Rock Creek Church Road NW, Washington, DC 20011 US

President Lincoln's Cottage

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About This Event

Join President Lincoln’s Cottage for a screening of The Spirit of Service, clips from Ken Burn’s THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION that explore the concept of a common cause, what service looked like during the Revolution, marginalization, the evolution of protected rights, and more.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A on Lincoln and the Founding Fathers led by Lucas Morel and Ferne Barrow of WETA. The event is free but tickets are required.

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Schedule

5:30pm – Cottage doors open6pm – Welcome6:15pm – Screening6:50pm – Screening concludes, talk back with Lucas Morel and Ferne Barrow7:15pm – Q&A begins7:30pm – Announce drawing winner for American Revolution book7:30pm – Event concludes

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Date

Thursday, May 14, 2026 06:00 pm

Location

President Lincoln's Cottage
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