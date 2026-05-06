Screening of Ken Burns’ The American Revolution

Join President Lincoln’s Cottage for a screening of The Spirit of Service, clips from Ken Burn’s THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION that explore the concept of a common cause, what service looked like during the Revolution, marginalization, the evolution of protected rights, and more.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A on Lincoln and the Founding Fathers led by Lucas Morel and Ferne Barrow of WETA. The event is free but tickets are required.

Schedule

5:30pm – Cottage doors open

6pm – Welcome

6:15pm – Screening

6:50pm – Screening concludes, talk back with Lucas Morel and Ferne Barrow

7:15pm – Q&A begins

7:30pm – Announce drawing winner for American Revolution book

7:30pm – Event concludes