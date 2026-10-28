Save Fall Seeds at the Montgomery College Food Forest

The end of the growing season can be the beginning of next year’s garden. Join grower and educator Tomia MacQueen for a hands-on afternoon learning when seeds are ready, how to gather and process them, and how to store them for future planting. The workshop moves from the basics into practice among the plants of this community food forest. It’s a satisfying way to get outdoors and come away with a skill that lasts beyond fall.

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026, noon–2 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Montgomery College Food Forest — Silver Spring, 7719 Chicago Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910.

Price: $15 per adult; children under 16 free with a paying adult.

New and experienced gardeners are welcome. Meet at the corner of Philadelphia and Chicago avenues and reserve a ticket through the organizer. This is a working outdoor garden; dress for the weather. Confirm exact details and weather plans with the organizer.

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