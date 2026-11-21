Make a late dinner near Dupont Circle the start of a night on the dance floor. Train to Tehran brings SAMELMO to Zebbie’s Garden for a Saturday gathering that runs into the early hours. Arrive with time to find the third-floor venue, settle in and make the music the main plan for the evening.

Saturday, December 12, 2026, with doors at 10 p.m.; the event runs until 3 a.m. Sunday, December 13. Zebbie’s Garden is at 1223 Connecticut Avenue NW, 3rd Floor, Washington, DC. This event is for ages 21 and older. Early-bird tickets currently total $27.25, including a $2.25 booking fee; general admission totals $37.75, including a $2.75 fee. Buy the ticket for this date rather than the separate multi-event pass. All sales are final, with no refunds or exchanges. Confirm exact details, ticket tiers and availability with the organizer before attending.

Official details and tickets