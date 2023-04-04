Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Samaritan Inns Zero Proof Soiree

770 M St SE Washington, DC 20003
Navy Yard // Capitol Riverfront

The Capital Turnaround

$100

In support of Alcohol Awareness Month (April). The Zero Proof Soirée & Battle of the Mocktails will showcase mixologists from well-known regional local restaurants and bars who will create their signature mocktail (non-alcoholic drinks) to compete for the BEST MOCKTAIL IN DC. Competition is sure to ensue, and the audience will be the judge. In keeping with the “DC Goes Tiki” theme, all beverages and entertainment will have a Polynesian flair.

All proceeds go to benefit the Samaritan Inns mission of restoring hope for those inflicted by homelessness and addiction.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 07:00 pm
The Capital Turnaround
