Samaritan Inns Zero Proof Soiree

In support of Alcohol Awareness Month (April). The Zero Proof Soirée & Battle of the Mocktails will showcase mixologists from well-known regional local restaurants and bars who will create their signature mocktail (non-alcoholic drinks) to compete for the BEST MOCKTAIL IN DC. Competition is sure to ensue, and the audience will be the judge. In keeping with the “DC Goes Tiki” theme, all beverages and entertainment will have a Polynesian flair.

All proceeds go to benefit the Samaritan Inns mission of restoring hope for those inflicted by homelessness and addiction.