Samantha Bee Comedy Show

Samantha Bee has quickly established herself as having one of the most unique and sharp comedic voices on television.

In 2003, Bee joined Comedy Central’s The Daily Show’s “Best F#@king News Team.” Bee departed The Daily Show in 2015 and currently holds the title for being the longest-serving regular Daily Show correspondent of all time (12 years).

In 2016, Bee received global recognition from the success of her very own weekly late-night comedy series, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, which premiered in 2016 and ran for seven seasons on TBS. Full Frontal received rave reviews, and the show was picked up by TBS for a full season within weeks of its premiere. In a landscape of male late-night talk show hosts, critics have appreciated Bee’s “fiery and fierce” delivery (The New York Times) and have embraced Full Frontal as a “daring, innovative addition to the late-night slate” (Entertainment Weekly).