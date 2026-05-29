Sam Blacky (Los Angeles)

AFTERGLOW keeps the energy alive after the Saturday main event as international sensation Sam Blacky takes over the second floor of District Eagle with her signature Afro-house and Latin house grooves. From Ibiza and Bali to Mexico and Europe, she’s built a global reputation for unforgettable late-night sets — and now she’s bringing that energy to AFTERGLOW weekend.

Joining the lineup, West Hollywood favorite Laser Fox delivers vocal-driven, bass-heavy tech house heat, while BUCK/OFF turns up the intensity with the underground energy that’s made waves at iconic LA venues like Catch One, Los Globos, and Avalon Hollywood.

Meanwhile, the first floor belongs to Twyle, serving darker, hypnotic techno vibes for those ready to experience a deeper side of the night.

One weekend. Multiple experiences. Endless energy.

Sponsored by GHOST.