An Afternoon of Sacred Art Song on Capitol Hill

Give a Sunday afternoon over to the human voice. Members of Saint Peter’s Choir perform a recital of classical sacred art song with pianist Kevin O’Brien, bringing an intimate concert experience to Capitol Hill without a ticket price.

The program draws from composers including Samuel Barber, Johannes Brahms, Ned Rorem and Felix Mendelssohn. Rather than a large ensemble spectacle, the focus is on solo voices, piano and the distinct character of each song. It is an appealing pause between a neighborhood lunch and the rest of the weekend.

Sunday, November 22, 2026, beginning at 1 p.m. Saint Peter’s Church on Capitol Hill, 313 Second Street SE, Washington, DC 20003. Admission is free and no tickets are required. The recital is part of the church’s Sacred Music on the Hill series; an end time has not been announced. Official concert program and details. Confirm the final program, duration and exact details with the organizer.

Image courtesy of Saint Peter’s Church on Capitol Hill.