Put a morning run on the holiday calendar. Montgomery County Road Runners Club’s Jingle Bell Jog starts at Rockville Senior Center and follows an 8K route through nearby residential streets. The 9 a.m. race gives runners a simple way to spend a December morning outdoors. Families also have a shorter option: a free, untimed one mile youth run starts at 9:10 a.m. and welcomes participants 17 and younger. Parents may run alongside their children without registering themselves for the youth event. Nonmember 8K registration costs $22 for adults and $11.60 for runners under 18, including processing fees. MCRRC members should follow the club’s bib and chip instructions. Register ahead, dress for the weather and confirm exact race details with the organizer.

Sunday, December 13, 2026, 9–10:30 a.m., at Rockville Senior Center, 1150 Carnation Drive, Rockville. The 8K starts at 9 a.m.; the youth mile starts at 9:10 a.m.

Official details and race registration · Free youth run registration