Find Your Rhythm: A Free Community Drum Circle in Takoma Park

A shared rhythm is a good way to meet people without having to come up with an opening line. Richardson School of Music’s community drum circle welcomes complete beginners alongside experienced players for an hour of guided rhythm, improvisation and group music-making.



Bring a friend, come with family or try it on your own. Afterward, keep the easy Saturday pace with lunch in Takoma Park and time to browse nearby shops.

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, 11 a.m.–noon Eastern. Part of Richardson School of Music’s first-and-third-Saturday series; register for the selected occurrence.

Where: Richardson School of Music — Takoma Park, Maryland; 7320 Carroll Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912

Price: Free; donations welcome. Advance registration required.

All ages and experience levels welcome. The school’s current address is 7320 Carroll Avenue; some event notices use neighboring 7318, so confirm the entrance and instrument arrangements with RSM. Confirm the selected session and exact details before attending.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information