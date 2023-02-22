Rosslyn Rivals: Trivia Night

If you didn’t get the chance to join our virtual trivia series or if you’re looking for some in-person entertainment, we have just the thing for you! The Rosslyn BID is partnering with DC Fray to host a live trivia night on Thursday, March 9 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Continental Pool Lounge.

There will be three rounds of individual trivia, plus one bonus round at the end, so grab your friends and join us for some competitive fun! The winner of each round will receive a $50 gift card to a Rosslyn restaurant that will be announced prior to each round.

This trivia night is free, but registration is required due to venue capacity. Must meet the 21+ age requirement to attend/participate.