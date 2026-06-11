Rosslyn LIVE – Turn your Thursday into something better.
Thursday, June 11, 2026

Rosslyn LIVE – Turn your Thursday into something better.

1300 Langston Blvd

Gateway Park

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About This Event

Once a month this summer, Rosslyn LIVE brings bands, bites, and a “pub in the park” to Gateway Park. Join us on the second Thursday of June through August for a fun night out with live music in the park, food trucks, and plenty of space to hang out. 

Bring your coworkers, meet new neighbors, and settle in for warm nights, cold drinks, and great music energizing the park. Attendees are welcome to bring picnic blankets and chairs to sit on, however, outside alcohol is not permitted. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and performers will go on stage at 6 p.m. 

No ticket fees, no pressure—just a fun night out! 

Band: Too Much Talent

Food & Activities:

  • Taco Rock: Serving carne asada, pollo, and al pastor tacos with elote and Mexican rice.
  • Don Churro cart: Warm and delicious churros for a sweet treat!
  • Odyssey Mobile Adventures: 360 photobooth experience.

 

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Date

Thursday, June 11, 2026 05:30 pm

Location

Gateway Park
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