Rosslyn LIVE – Turn your Thursday into something better.

Once a month this summer, Rosslyn LIVE brings bands, bites, and a “pub in the park” to Gateway Park. Join us on the second Thursday of June through August for a fun night out with live music in the park, food trucks, and plenty of space to hang out.

Bring your coworkers, meet new neighbors, and settle in for warm nights, cold drinks, and great music energizing the park. Attendees are welcome to bring picnic blankets and chairs to sit on, however, outside alcohol is not permitted. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and performers will go on stage at 6 p.m.

No ticket fees, no pressure—just a fun night out!

Food & Activities: