Rosslyn BID Happy Hour Bingo

The Rosslyn BID is partnering with DC Fray for a Happy Hour Bingo on Wednesday, March 16 and 23 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Bennett Park Art Atrium! This bingo game is free — all you need to bring is yourself, as we’ll provide all the materials necessary to play. Beer and wine will be available for purchase so you can enjoy a refreshment while playing!

Registration is required and limited to 50 participants to adhere to venue capacity. A limited amount of walk-ins will be allowed. Make sure to sign up so you don’t miss out on a fun night with friends and family!