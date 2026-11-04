IN SESSION: Rooted in the Blues — Free Youth Jazz Workshop

Sunday, November 15, 2026, 1:30–3:30 p.m. EST; doors at 12:30 p.m.

Upstairs at Mr. Henry’s — Capitol Hill, Washington, DC

601 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20003

Price: Free workshop.

For a young musician, a jazz afternoon can be more than a seat in the audience. Saxophonist Bruce Williams leads this free workshop for middle and high school musicians, exploring music rooted in the blues before participants join a jam session. Sponsored by the Bethesda Blues & Jazz Youth Orchestra, the session brings students into an intimate Capitol Hill performance space for an afternoon of listening, learning and playing. Reserve through the official ticket link and allow time to settle in before the workshop starts.

Designed for middle and high school musicians. The upstairs performance space is reached only by a steep staircase. Confirm participation requirements and exact details with the organizer.

Official event information · Registration and attendance details

Image courtesy of the organizer.