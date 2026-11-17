An opening reception offers a different way to look at a gallery: you can linger over a painting, compare impressions with another visitor and meet people behind the work. Rockville Art League’s juried members’ winter show brings together painting, drawing, prints, photography, mixed media and three-dimensional work inside Glenview Mansion.

The public opening is Sunday, December 6, 2026, 1:30–3:30 p.m., at Glenview Mansion Art Gallery, 603 Edmonston Drive, in Rockville Civic Center Park. Admission is free; purchases are separate. The exhibition continues through January 15, 2027; check gallery hours for later visits. The second-floor gallery has elevator access. Pair the reception with a walk in the park before heading home. Confirm exact details with the organizer.

Featured image: archival gallery photograph, City of Rockville.

Official details and registration information