Robert Lighthouse Brings Mississippi Blues to Bethesda
Saturday, November 14, 2026

Robert Lighthouse Brings Mississippi Blues to Bethesda

7307 Macarthur Boulevard, Suite 216, Bethesda, MD 20816

Simon Says Yoga — Glen Echo Shopping Center, Bethesda

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$20 per person; children 12 and younger free.

About This Event

Trade a crowded concert hall for a neighborhood studio evening with Robert Lighthouse. Simon Says Yoga welcomes the musician for Mississippi blues and stories about the songs, including his experiences sharing music in Ukraine. The combination of performance and conversation gives listeners a chance to hear some of the life behind the music. This is a family-friendly evening as well as a date-night option, with free admission for children 12 and younger. Leave time for an early dinner before the 7 p.m. start and let the music carry the rest of the night.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 7–8:30 p.m. (Eastern)
Where: Simon Says Yoga — Glen Echo Shopping Center, Bethesda, 7307 Macarthur Boulevard, Suite 216, Bethesda, MD 20816
Price: $20 per person; children 12 and younger free.

The studio is upstairs at Glen Echo Shopping Center; free lot parking is available. Contact the studio about concert admission arrangements and access needs. Confirm exact details with the organizer before attending.

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Event artwork via Simon Says Yoga.

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Date

Saturday, November 14, 2026 07:00 pm

Location

Simon Says Yoga — Glen Echo Shopping Center, Bethesda
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