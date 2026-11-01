Print Your Own Risograph Holiday Cards at District Riso

Give this year’s holiday greetings a little ink, texture and personality. At District Riso, beginners design a two-color card with stamps, pens and markers, then learn how a risograph printer turns the design into a stack of real prints. You leave with ten copies to send or share, making this a practical creative night as well as an introduction to a distinctive printing process. Bring a loose idea rather than a finished masterpiece: experimenting with shapes and color is part of the appeal.

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 6–8:30 p.m. Eastern.

Where: District Riso — 52 O Street Studios, Truxton Circle, 52 O Street NW, Unit L6, Washington, DC 20001

Price: $60 base price; Eventbrite currently displays $63.60. Additional cards are $1.50 each; confirm final checkout total.

No prior experience is required. Completing this workshop qualifies participants for future printer rentals at the studio; rentals are a separate service. Reserve in advance and confirm supplies, access arrangements, fees and current availability with the organizer.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information

Workshop artwork via District Riso’s official registration page.