RIOT! Opening Dance Party

RIOT! Is the Official Opening Dance Party of Capital Pride! This year, we are featuring the internationally famous BOB The Drag Queen performing a special DJ set. As if that is not enough, our headlining performer is Myki Meeks, a finalist of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18! Additionally, we have assembled an amazing line-up of the region’s most talented performers and DJs! This is primed to be a completely remarkable experience to start Capital Pride weekend!

RIOT! is a party named in homage to the awe-inspiring efforts of our ancestors. On June 28, 1969, following a police raid on the Stonewall Inn, a RIOT broke out, lasting for several days. A united queer community diverse in gender identities and race, including Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, unknowingly sparked a revolution of activism that would lead to the rights we have today. Now, 55 years after the RIOT that started it all, we can celebrate and dance and prance and strut, slay, death-drop, twerk, and werq, and generally be our own true selves because of the heroes who came before us.