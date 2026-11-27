Dress for a black tie night at SAX and carry the celebration into the first hours of 2027. More Parties DC is taking over the downtown venue for a New Year's Eve party with a late finish and a set of early-evening inclusions worth planning around.

When: Thursday, December 31, 2026, 9 p.m.–3 a.m. Friday, January 1, 2027, Eastern.

Where: SAX, 734 11th Street NW, Washington, DC 20001, in downtown DC near Penn Quarter.

General admission: Currently from $90.88 including platform fees. The ticket includes a premium open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight, passed hors d'oeuvres from 9 to 11 p.m., and a midnight champagne toast. Arrive in time to enjoy those scheduled offerings.

Table sections have separate reservation fees, spending minimums and inclusions; they do not include the general admission open bar. Guests must be 21 or older with valid ID, and black tie attire is required. Confirm current prices, selected ticket terms and availability with More Parties DC before booking.

Official NYE at SAX details and tickets