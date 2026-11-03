Ten Wines, One Rhône Valley: A Guided Tasting at Capital Wine School

A map becomes much more memorable when there is something in the glass to go with it. This in-person tasting follows France’s Rhône Valley through ten wines, contrasting the north’s Syrah and Viognier with the south’s Grenache-led blends. Rather than memorizing labels, the aim is to connect the region’s places with the styles they produce—and find a few clues for your next wine-shop visit. The 90-minute format makes it a focused Saturday outing before dinner, with the final bottle selection announced closer to the class.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 5:30–7 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Capital Wine School — Friendship Heights, Washington, DC, 5207 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Suite 7, Washington, DC 20015

Price: $95 per person; confirm any final checkout charges.

For guests 21 and older. The building has no elevator and requires stairs; confirm classroom access with the school. Registration minimums apply, and the school may reschedule or refund a class that does not meet them. Confirm current availability and exact details before purchasing.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information

Illustrative wine photograph by Khuc Le Thanh Danh on Unsplash; not a photograph of this class.