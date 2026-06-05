Rhode Island Spirits Pride Party
Monday, June 8, 2026

Rhode Island Spirits Pride Party

1659 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007

The Fountain Inn

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About This Event

A cocktail event on a Monday afternoon is the vibe we’re after this month. Head to The Fountain Inn (1659 Wisconsin Ave NW) for a Rhode Island Spirits Pride Party on June 8 at 3 pm. Former DC bartender Andrea Tateosian – now the Beverage Director and employee owner of Rhode Island Spirits, home of New England’s first queer-owned spirits brand – will be serving a special cocktail menu. Drinks, bottles, and light fare will be available for purchase, and a portion of proceeds will go to SMYAL, a local nonprofit that supports and empowers LGBTQ+ youth. Admission is free with reserved entry.

For more Pride fun, St. John’s Georgetown (3240 O St NW) is hosting Drag Bingo with Tara Hoot on Saturday, June 6. Join them for a silent auction at 5 pm, followed by Bingo at 6 pm. Enjoy sips and bites while you play, and help fund community work.

You can also save the date for Georgetown Ministry Center’s Pride-themed Cheating Trivia on Wednesday, June 17 at 1310 Kitchen & Bar (1310 Wisconsin Ave NW). The fundraising event kicks off at 6:30 pm, and you can “ethically” cheat by donating money to GMC throughout the night in exchange for Googling answers, doubling your score, and more. Enjoy half-off burgers and compete for the chance to win several gift cards from Georgetown businesses – all to support GMC’s essential programs that serve our unhoused community.

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Date

Monday, June 8, 2026 03:00 pm

Location

The Fountain Inn
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