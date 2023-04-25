REWILD West Desert Fair

GIDDYUP! For the very first time ever, REWILD is opening its warehouse to the general public for this FREE desert party! Come by 11-4pm May 6th and 7th for this desert showdown.

We shipped in a wide variety of specialty cactus and desert plants just for this event!

Not only can you shop our warehouse, but you get to browse treats from our amazing lineup of local vendors.

Hang around Saturday afternoon, as we close out the first night of the event with live musical performance from DC’s lonesome cowboy band Heaven Forbid!

PLUS: Games and activities for bucaroos of all ages!