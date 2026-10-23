Revada Arts Center Family Day + Community Open House

Get an early look inside Southwest DC’s new shared home for theater, opera and independent cinema. Family Day invites visitors into movie-poster design, improvised opera, music and acting activities, a Frozen singalong and other creative play. Stay for the open house to explore the building and meet staff from its three founding arts organizations. This is a chance to discover the people and spaces behind the next night out, before the performance calendar becomes familiar.

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026: family programming 11 a.m.–1 p.m.; community open house 1–3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Revada Arts Center — Southwest Waterfront, 340 Maple Drive SW, Washington, DC 20024.

Price: Free; RSVP requested. The current RSVP form closes October 23 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

Use the times on the current organizer RSVP form; earlier announcements carried a different schedule. Confirm exact activities, access, availability and times with the organizer before attending.

Official details and registration · Organizer event information