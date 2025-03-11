Heat up your summer with Chamber Dance Project, whose signature interplay of electrifying ballet and live music comes alive in a passionate program of premieres and audience favorites.

With its riveting score for electric violin, Ulysses Dove’s abstract Red Angels, created for the New York City Ballet in 1994 and making its D.C. premiere, will set your heart beating to the power and athleticism of its four dancers.

Three men and two women moving to the passionate rhythms of two iconic Argentinian composers will transport you through a whirlwind of emotion and physical intensity that marks this world premiere from choreographer Jorge Amarante.

Pools of light pinpointing discrete sequences of movement on an otherwise dark stage, Prufrock is one of two repertoire audience favorites to be included in the program. T.S. Eliot’s poem reveals itself in new and surprising ways while read aloud, accompanied by a stretch of the music, “hauntingly spare and percussive”, hailed by the Washington Post.

In Songs by Cole, a jazz trio led by celebrated D.C. vocalist Lena Seikaly reimagines the melodies of America’s celebrated songwriter. Don’t miss this stylish collaboration between dancers and a jazz ensemble, set to Cole’s mysterious and propulsive melodies–a Chamber Dance audience favorite making its much-anticipated return.

The company’s resident quartet will perform the D.C. premiere of Testimony by composer Charlton Singleton, which draws upon the musical traditions of the Gullah culture in the American Southeast’s Lowcountry region. Testimony was composed for 50 For The Future: The Kronos Learning Repertoire.

Chamber Dance Project is celebrated for its daring choreography, live music and unparalleled collaborations. All ticket prices are subject to change based on demand. Purchase early to lock in prices and the best seats!

Celebrate Opening Night with premium tickets on Wednesday, June 25 and stay for the post-show Summer Solstice Party with the dancers and musicians. In the spirit of light, wear white! Please contact Erin at 202.499.2297 or email [email protected] if you prefer to pay via check to bypass processing fees for this ticket level.

Get insider information at a pre-performance Artist Chat at 6:30 pm on Thursday, June 26 or Friday, June 27 in the theater’s upper lobby, free to all ticket buyers. Performances begin at 7:30 pm.