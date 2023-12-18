Rebekah Laur’en Live at The Kennedy Center – Millennium Stage
Thursday, January 4, 2024

2700 F Street NW, ,District of Columbia 20566, US
The Kennedy Center

Tickets will become available December 20th. For all Millennium Stage performances, a limited number of advance reservations are available on a first come, first served basis. Advance reservations do not guarantee a seat, and patrons are encouraged to arrive early. Online advance reservations for a given performance date will open on a rolling basis, opening every Wednesday two weeks out from the date.

Singer, songwriter, producer, and composer Rebekah Laur’en mixes her classical operatic training with alternative R&B, creating a unique essence akin to modern-day R&B. Many have compared her brassy warm tone to the likes of Lalah Hathaway, Anita Baker, and Yebba. Laur’en takes her audience on a unique, lyrical journey, using healing energy, love, and joy to share stories of her life and experiences.

Thursday, January 4, 2024 06:00 pm
Doors open at 05:00 pm

