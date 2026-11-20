Trade the lunchtime scroll for live chamber music. Friday Morning Music Club brings Ravel’s String Quartet in F Major and Shostakovich’s Sonata for Viola and Piano to St. George’s in Virginia Square for a free noon concert. The program offers two intimate ways to listen: the conversation among four string players, then the shifting partnership of viola and piano. There is no ticket to buy or reservation to organize, making this an inviting way to build a little art into an ordinary Friday. Take Metro to Virginia Square and leave time to find lunch in the surrounding neighborhood afterward. The concert begins at noon; a finishing time has not been announced. Confirm the program and exact details with the organizer before attending.

Friday, December 11, 2026, beginning at noon, at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 915 N Oakland Street, Arlington, in Virginia Square. Admission is free and open to the public; no tickets are required.

Official details