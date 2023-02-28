Rare Form in Rainbow Pop-Up Shop

This event runs March 10-12th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m

Whitman-Walker has teamed up with Rare Form, the DC-based vintage online shop and consultancy, to mount Rare Form in Rainbow, a pop-up retail shop honoring the vibrancy of the LGBTQ community and Whitman-Walker’s 50th anniversary.

The centerpiece of the pop-up’s Instagram-worthy display is a shoppable Pride “flag” installed in the space. Six rectangular tables will display an array of vintage objects, each dedicated to a single color of the Pride flag: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple. This completely shoppable installation will feature unique, rare, or one-of-a-kind vintage items for home, entertaining, and personal style. Shoppers will find everything from collectible mid-century modern Carlo Moretti glassware to handmade ceramic studio pottery.

Visitors to the pop-up can expect fresh merchandise each day. The space will feature plants from local shop Little Leaf, in honor of Whitman-Walker’s “50 Years Rooted in Community” anniversary tagline.