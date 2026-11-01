From Quilts to Keepsakes: Learn to Care for Family Textiles

The quilt in a closet or the piece of clothing saved from a family milestone carries a story worth keeping. At Woodlawn, conservators from RB Textile Conservation explain how to care for those objects, beginning with a 45-minute presentation that also looks at the site’s Quaker signature quilt. Choose the full workshop to put the ideas into practice with a small or medium personal textile, learning handling, folding and packing methods and taking preservation materials home. It is a thoughtful afternoon for makers, family-history enthusiasts and anyone who has wondered what to do with a fragile keepsake.

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026, 2:30–4:30 p.m. Eastern; lecture opens the program.

Where: Woodlawn & Pope-Leighey House — Mount Vernon/Alexandria area, 9000 Richmond Highway, Alexandria, VA 22309

Price: $20 lecture-only admission; $50 lecture plus workshop. Confirm any checkout fees.

Choose lecture-only or lecture-plus-workshop admission when booking. Workshop participants should bring a small or medium textile. Confirm suitability of your item, available places, access arrangements and exact details with the organizer.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information

Event artwork courtesy of Woodlawn & Pope-Leighey House.