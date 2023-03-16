Friday // Mar 17, 2023

Quadrant’s Live Music Session

1150 22nd St Nw Washington, DC 20037
$90 - $220

About this event

Imagine a music event where NPR’s Tiny Desk meets 930 Club, but in an intimate space, plus with the food and drinks from the Michelin-starred Seven Restaurant Group team and Chef Enrique Limardo (Imperfecto, Seven Reasons, JOY). The group’s second Live Music Session will take place on March 17th, and will feature DC vocalist, Cat Stratakis, and her band. Pre-Sale tickets are available now on a first come first serve basis.

Friday // Mar 17, 2023, 09:00 pm
Doors open at 9:00 pm

Location

Quadrant
