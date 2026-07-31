QiGong Community Workshop
Saturday, August 1, 2026

QiGong Community Workshop

1301 Main Drive NW, Washington, DC 20012

The Great Lawn

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About This Event

Join Theda and Charlessa from Wellness Essentials for a community workshop featuring QiGong on the Great Lawn. Experience a world of flowing movements, synchronized breath, and profound relaxation. All are welcomed to attend this free event – no experience needed. Wear comfortable clothing & footwear (barefoot is acceptable, too)

Join us to cultivate inner strength, balance and peace in this introductory class of qigong. Learn and practice this ancient wellness system that has modern uses in everyday life. This workshop will focus on unlocking vitality, harmony, and serenity.

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Date

Saturday, August 1, 2026 10:00 am

Location

The Great Lawn
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