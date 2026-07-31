Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Saturday, August 1, 2026
QiGong Community Workshop
1301 Main Drive NW, Washington, DC 20012
The Great LawnMore details
About This Event
Join Theda and Charlessa from Wellness Essentials for a community workshop featuring QiGong on the Great Lawn. Experience a world of flowing movements, synchronized breath, and profound relaxation. All are welcomed to attend this free event – no experience needed. Wear comfortable clothing & footwear (barefoot is acceptable, too)
Join us to cultivate inner strength, balance and peace in this introductory class of qigong. Learn and practice this ancient wellness system that has modern uses in everyday life. This workshop will focus on unlocking vitality, harmony, and serenity.
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