Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Purcellville Wine & Food Festival
Fireman’s Field ParkMore details
About This Event
Join us to celebrate the 13th Annual
Purcellville Wine & Food Festival!
The Purcellville Wine & Food Festival is nestled ‘In the Heart of DC’s Wine Country’ in the charming town of Purcellville, Virginia. This annual event has drawn thousands of attendees.
While you are here, spend a day or weekend in Purcellville and discover its treasures. There’s something for everyone, and you’ll come away making plans to return. There are many award-winning wineries within minutes of the downtown, Loudoun County’s first distillery since Prohibition, several breweries, a great selection of eclectic boutiques, a wide array of restaurants, regular weekend entertainment, and annual events. Consider making your festival visit a weekend stay! Information about places to stay can be found under the accommodations page.
Purcellville’s rich Virginia history is preserved with such amenities as the W&OD Bike Trail, Fireman’s Field ballpark, the historic Purcellville Train Station, and the Bush Tabernacle – each a unique amenity where you can take a leisurely bike ride, enjoy a Cannon’s baseball game, strap on some roller skates, or enjoy nature. With a perfect mix of historic charm and modern amenities, residents and visitors alike enjoy a vibrant, beautiful community.
Tags
Share with friends