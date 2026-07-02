Join us to celebrate the 13th Annual

Purcellville Wine & Food Festival!

The Purcellville Wine & Food Festival is nestled ‘In the Heart of DC’s Wine Country’ in the charming town of Purcellville, ­Virginia. This annual event has drawn thousands of attendees.

While you are here, spend a day or weekend in ­Purcellville and ­discover its treasures. There’s something for everyone, and you’ll come away ­making plans to return. There are many award-winning wineries within minutes of the downtown, Loudoun County’s first distillery since Prohibition, several breweries, a great ­selection of eclectic ­boutiques, a wide array of restaurants, regular weekend entertainment, and annual events. Consider making your festival visit a weekend stay! Information about places to stay can be found under the accommodations page.

Purcellville’s rich Virginia history is ­preserved with such amenities as the W&OD Bike Trail, ­Fireman’s Field ballpark, the historic Purcellville Train Station, and the Bush Tabernacle – each a unique amenity where you can take a leisurely bike ride, enjoy a Cannon’s ­baseball game, strap on some roller skates, or enjoy nature. With a ­perfect mix of ­historic charm and ­modern ­amenities, ­residents and visitors alike enjoy a vibrant, ­beautiful community.