Pumpkins in the Park + Van Ness Elementary Fall Festival

A schoolyard becomes a neighborhood gathering place when Van Ness Elementary’s fall festival joins forces with Navy Yard BID’s Pumpkins in the Park. Pick a pumpkin to decorate, try carnival games, browse the bake sale and let the afternoon unfold to family-friendly music. Crafts and prizes give younger visitors plenty to do, while the community-wide invitation makes this more than a school-only celebration.

When: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2–5 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Van Ness Elementary School, Navy Yard, 1150 5th Street SE, Washington, DC 20003.

Price: Free admission; food and activity tickets available for purchase on site.

Admission is free, but the organizer says food and tickets will be sold on site; do not assume every activity or pumpkin is included. Confirm current activity prices, weather plans and exact details with the organizer before attending.

Official event details