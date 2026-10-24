Pumpkins in the Park + Van Ness Elementary Fall Festival

Sunday, October 25th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade
Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue
Van Ness Elementary School, Navy YardMore details
A schoolyard becomes a neighborhood gathering place when Van Ness Elementary’s fall festival joins forces with Navy Yard BID’s Pumpkins in the Park. Pick a pumpkin to decorate, try carnival games, browse the bake sale and let the afternoon unfold to family-friendly music. Crafts and prizes give younger visitors plenty to do, while the community-wide invitation makes this more than a school-only celebration.
When: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2–5 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Van Ness Elementary School, Navy Yard, 1150 5th Street SE, Washington, DC 20003.
Price: Free admission; food and activity tickets available for purchase on site.
Admission is free, but the organizer says food and tickets will be sold on site; do not assume every activity or pumpkin is included. Confirm current activity prices, weather plans and exact details with the organizer before attending.
Promotional image courtesy of Navy Yard BID, from the official event page.
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