Pumpkin Smash at the Maryland Science Center

Give your jack-o’-lantern one last moment in the spotlight. Maryland Science Center staff send pumpkins down a rooftop chute while visitors watch the splat from the Harbor Patio. Numbered pumpkins are announced before each drop, so your family can cheer for its own Halloween creation. The remains are composted, making this a satisfyingly messy finale to the season and a fun reason for an Inner Harbor outing.

When: Sunday, November 1, 2026, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Eastern; pumpkin drops run 11 a.m.–noon.

Where: Maryland Science Center — Harbor Patio, Baltimore Inner Harbor, 601 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230.

Price: Outdoor Pumpkin Smash participation is free to the public; a separate ticket is required to enter the museum.

Pumpkin collection starts at 10 a.m.; check in by 11:50 a.m. to participate. Bring a rollable pumpkin under 14 inches across at its widest point, without paint, glitter or crayon. Staff perform the drops. The listed event ends at 1 p.m., but the final pumpkin drop is at noon. Confirm weather plans, participation rules and exact details with the organizer before traveling.

Official event details