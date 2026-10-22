Promiscuous Halloween: Y2K Throwbacks at Union Stage
Saturday, October 31, 2026

Promiscuous Halloween: Y2K Throwbacks at Union Stage

740 Water Street SW, The Wharf, Washington, DC 20024

Union Stage

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Free-ticket offer advertised by organizer; availability and entry terms apply

About This Event

Bring a Halloween costume or a Y2K-inspired outfit to a dance floor fueled by 2000s club throwbacks. The party draws on the Timbaland, Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake era, giving nostalgic costumes a fitting soundtrack. Doors and music start at 10 p.m. Ages 18+; use the official page for ticket offers, current availability and admission terms.

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 10 p.m.–2 a.m. Sunday Eastern.
Where: Union Stage, 740 Water Street SW, The Wharf, Washington, DC 20024.
Price: Free-ticket offer advertised by organizer; availability and entry terms apply.

Official details, tickets and current entry requirements

Confirm current prices, availability and exact details with the organizer before attending.

Promotional artwork courtesy of Union Stage Presents / party organizers.

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Date

Saturday, October 31, 2026 10:00 pm

Location

Union Stage
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