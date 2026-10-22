Promiscuous Halloween: Y2K Throwbacks at Union Stage

Bring a Halloween costume or a Y2K-inspired outfit to a dance floor fueled by 2000s club throwbacks. The party draws on the Timbaland, Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake era, giving nostalgic costumes a fitting soundtrack. Doors and music start at 10 p.m. Ages 18+; use the official page for ticket offers, current availability and admission terms.

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 10 p.m.–2 a.m. Sunday Eastern.

Where: Union Stage, 740 Water Street SW, The Wharf, Washington, DC 20024.

Price: Free-ticket offer advertised by organizer; availability and entry terms apply.

Official details, tickets and current entry requirements

Confirm current prices, availability and exact details with the organizer before attending.