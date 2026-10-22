Promiscuous Halloween: Y2K Throwbacks at Union Stage

Friday, October 23rd, 2026 @ 6:00:pm
Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn
Union StageMore details
Bring a Halloween costume or a Y2K-inspired outfit to a dance floor fueled by 2000s club throwbacks. The party draws on the Timbaland, Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake era, giving nostalgic costumes a fitting soundtrack. Doors and music start at 10 p.m. Ages 18+; use the official page for ticket offers, current availability and admission terms.
When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 10 p.m.–2 a.m. Sunday Eastern.
Where: Union Stage, 740 Water Street SW, The Wharf, Washington, DC 20024.
Price: Free-ticket offer advertised by organizer; availability and entry terms apply.
Official details, tickets and current entry requirements
Confirm current prices, availability and exact details with the organizer before attending.
Promotional artwork courtesy of Union Stage Presents / party organizers.
Share with friends