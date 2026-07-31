Profs & Pints DC: When Nazis Prowled Our Coasts

Profs and Pints DC presents: “When Nazis Prowled Our Coasts,” a look at how Hitler brought war to America, with Kevin Matthews, professor of history at George Mason University and teacher of courses on early 20th century European history and World War II.

A German submarine surfaces in New York’s harbor. Nazi saboteurs armed with explosives land on a Florida beach with orders to blow up factories in Tennessee and dams on the Ohio River. American ships are sunk in broad daylight while vacationers look on from New Jersey to Virginia Beach, from the Outer Banks to Key West.