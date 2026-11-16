Practically Einstein at O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub

Practically Einstein mix originals with covers that travel through Britpop, Americana, soul and 1990s rock. That range makes O’Sullivan’s an appealing place to settle into a pub night that can move from conversation to a favorite song without the logistics of a major concert hall.



Friday, November 27, 2026, 9:30 p.m.–1:30 a.m. Saturday, at O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub, 3207 Washington Boulevard, Clarendon, Arlington. The pub lists admission as free; food and drinks are additional. Arrive earlier if dinner is part of your plan, then stay for the band. The official calendar is the place to check the latest show information. Confirm admission policies, availability and exact details with the pub before attending.

Official event details and registration