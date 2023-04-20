Porchfest DC Presents Sugar at Sandlot

𝑮𝒆𝒕 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒍𝒂𝒘𝒏 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒊𝒓 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒔𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝒈𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝒘𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝒇𝒖𝒏!

Sugar at the Sandlot (@sandlotanacostia) is happening on the last Saturday of the month, April 29th, from 12-4 PM

Join us for a fun-filled day of good music and good vibes for the whole family! Local artisans and activities are on-site.

𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐢𝐱 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐠𝐨 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟓𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐂, 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐜𝐭 𝟏, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. (Save that Date!)

LINEUP:

DJ Jeff Jackson (jeffjackson_jr)

Yusha Assad (@yushaassad)

Future Band DC (@futurebanddc)

The Experience Band & Show (@theexperiencebandandshow)

EU featuring Sugar Bear (@dareal_sugarbear)

Local Artisans and Food Vendors on-site!