Introducing POETRY GALLERY: AN OPEN MIC!

A pop-up seasonal open mic running every 4th Sunday in June, July and August. Grab your poems and join us at the Foundry Gallery for a night of creativity and expression. Whether you’re a seasoned poet or just starting out, this open mic is the perfect opportunity to share your work with a supportive audience. Expect to share, experience and indulge in poetry and self-expression in an intimate setting surrounded by a gallery of diverse and unique art from local visual artists. You will also have the chance to enter a raffle and win a few prizes!! Light refreshments will be served.

About the Feature

Kenny Carroll is a writer from DC. He was the 2017 DC Youth Poet Laureate, and in 2019 received the Thomas Lux Scholarship from Sarah Lawrence. His work has been featured in Split This Rock’s The Quarry, EcoTheo Review, Lamplack, and Poetry London among others. He is a Watering Hole, Brooklyn Poets, and Obsidian fellow. And was selected by Roger Reeves as a 2023 Cave Canem Starshine and Clay fellow. You can find him online @Kennyc113.

About the Host

Amuchechukwu is an active local writer, educator and teaching artist in the Washington, D.C metropolitan area. She is a first-generation born Black American whose poetry touches on the diaspora, mental health, and the female experience. Amuchechukwu considers her poems to be still life paintings of intimate experiences, emotions and observations. She was recently announced as the winner of the 2024 DC Poet Project. Through her writing she aspires to heal, grow and inspire people from all different walks of life.

Come set the mic on fire June 23rd! Don’t miss your chance to experience some dope visual and performance art! You don’t have to be perfect or an experienced poet, just come out and share what’s on your heart and we will be happy to listen!

Please reach out to [email protected] or @amuchethepoet on Instagram if you have any questions.

