Friday, September 27, 2024

2118 8th St NW, Washington, D.C, District of Columbia 20001, US
Shaw // Logan Circle U Street

$10 Online/ $15 At the Door

Come out for a very special Art All Night Edition of Poetry Gallery: An Open Mic! We invite you to indulge in a unique collaboration of local visual art and poetry! Grab your poems and join us at Foundry Gallery for an evening of warmth, passion, creativity and expression. Come view the current exhibition. Free wine and light refreshments will be served!

Please reach out to the host at [email protected] or @amuchethepoet on Instagram if you have any questions.

Friday, September 27, 2024 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:45 pm

