Come out for a very special Art All Night Edition of Poetry Gallery: An Open Mic! We invite you to indulge in a unique collaboration of local visual art and poetry! Grab your poems and join us at Foundry Gallery for an evening of warmth, passion, creativity and expression. Come view the current exhibition. Free wine and light refreshments will be served!

Please reach out to the host at [email protected] or @amuchethepoet on Instagram if you have any questions.

$10 online/$15 at the door