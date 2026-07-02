Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Thursday, July 9, 2026
PITCH-A-FRIEND AT SID GOLD’S
Entrance In the ALLEY between 4th and, 1262 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Sid Gold's Request RoomMore details
About This Event
Pitch-A-Friend DC is heading to Sid Gold’s Request Room for a night where friends pitch their single friends to a live audience and then stick around to sing it out. The event is free for singles and friends of singles. Even if you are not pitching, come meet people and enjoy the vibe! Register now!
🎉 Join Us for some Fun, Connections & Laughter!
Whether you’re pitching a friend or just here to mingle, this event is all about meeting amazing singles and having a fantastic time.🎤 Want to pitch your friend?
Sign up in advance. Pitch spots are limited.
Prepare a quick, light-hearted presentation about:
-What makes your friend awesome
-What they’re looking for in a partner
💬 Just want to attend and mingle?
🥂 After the Presentations:
Whether you’re pitching a friend or just here to mingle, this event is all about meeting amazing singles and having a fantastic time.🎤 Want to pitch your friend?
Sign up in advance. Pitch spots are limited.
Prepare a quick, light-hearted presentation about:
-What makes your friend awesome
-What they’re looking for in a partner
💬 Just want to attend and mingle?
No problem – come join the fun! Bring your friends, relax, and enjoy meeting other amazing singles. It’s all about making new connections and having a great time.
🥂 After the Presentations:
Stick around for our Single Mingle Mixer! This is your chance to chat, make connections, and maybe see if sparks fly.
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