PITCH-A-FRIEND AT SID GOLD’S

Whether you’re pitching a friend or just here to mingle, this event is all about meeting amazing singles and having a fantastic time.Sign up in advance. Pitch spots are limited.Prepare a quick, light-hearted presentation about:-What makes your friend awesome-What they’re looking for in a partner

💬 Just want to attend and mingle?

No problem – come join the fun! Bring your friends, relax, and enjoy meeting other amazing singles. It’s all about making new connections and having a great time.

🥂 After the Presentations:

Stick around for our Single Mingle Mixer! This is your chance to chat, make connections, and maybe see if sparks fly.